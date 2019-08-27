Report: Washington trying to trade Josh Doctson before opener

Getty Images

Josh Doctson has missed 15 games in three seasons with injuries. He has caught only 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. He has not lived up to the expectations Washington had for him when it used a first-round choice on him in 2016, which is why the team declined his fifth-year option for 2020.

It appears Doctson’s career in Washington has come to an end.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports the team wants to trade Doctson before the season opener. Doctson’s 2019 contract, which will pay him a base salary of $1.82 million, is guaranteed.

Washington has tried to trade Doctson the past two seasons without success, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports. So there is no guarantee the team finds a taker this time.

Instead, Washington might have to cut Doctson if it wants to move on.

Doctson has one catch for 16 yards in the preseason, and coach Jay Gruden said the receiver won’t play Thursday.

Gruden didn’t give Doctson a vote of confidence when asked Tuesday whether the receiver “will definitely make the team.”

“It means he won’t play this week,” Gruden said. “We’ll see what happens. I’m not going to say anybody is making it or not, making it right now. We still have another game to play and evaluations to make.”