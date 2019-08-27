Reports: Miami interested in Jadeveon Clowney, who prefers Seahawks or Eagles

Getty Images

The Texans can’t trade pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney until he signs his franchise tender. Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Saturday night “the ball’s in his court.”

Clowney recently fired his agent, so maybe the ball will start rolling.

The question is: Where?

The Texans seem intent on moving Clowney, but no team can sign him to an extension until after the regular season ends, complicating things.

The Dolphins are “very interested” in a trade for Clowney, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Texans presumably would want Laremy Tunsil, and a report three days ago said the Dolphins were telling other teams the offensive tackle isn’t going anywhere.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, Clowney already has met in person with Dolphins coach Brian Flores and members of the front office.

Clowney prefers to play for the Seahawks or the Eagles, per Wilson, and as an unsigned player, Clowney could chose to continue holding out rather than go to a team not of his liking.

So stay tuned to the continuing saga of Jadeveon Clowney.