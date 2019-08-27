Seahawks waive Amara Darboh, place Nazair Jones and Kalan Reed on IR

Getty Images

The Seahawks waived wide receiver Amara Darboh last year, but he wound up back on their injured reserve list when he was claimed by the Patriots and sent back after failing a physical.

The Seahawks have waived the 2017 third-round pick a second time. The team announced the move on Tuesday.

Darboh played 16 games as a rookie and caught eight passes for 71 yards.

The Seahawks also took another 2017 third-rounder off the roster by placing defensive tackle Nazair Jones on injured reserve. Jones has been dealing with a knee problem while cornerback Kalan Reed‘s neck injury also landed him on IR Tuesday.

Seattle filled two of those roster spots by signing wide receivers Nyqwan Murray and Kahlil Lewis.