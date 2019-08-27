Steelers claim CB Jhavonte Dean

Getty Images

Cornerback Jhavonte Dean is making the rounds in the AFC North.

Dean was waived by the Browns on Monday and claimed by the Steelers on Tuesday. The team announced that cornerback Brian Allen was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Dean signed with Cleveland after going undrafted in April. He made three tackles in three preseason appearances for the Browns after recording 28 tackles and three interceptions in 25 games for the University of Miami.

Allen appeared in 16 games for the Steelers over the last two seasons. He had three tackles while appearing only on special teams.

The moves leave the Steelers with nine cornerbacks on the roster ahead of Saturday’s deadline to cut rosters to 53 players.