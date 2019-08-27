Texans get some key players back on practice field

Getty Images

The Texans had some good injury news, for a change.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans offensive linemen Matt Kalil, Tytus Howard, and Greg Mancz returned to the practice field Monday, along with wide receiver Keke Coutee.

Kalil has been out since joint practices with the Lions, after his foot was stepped on, while Howard broke his finger in the Lions preseason game.

Having their starting left tackle will obviously help, as their line is still under construction and a major concern entering the season. And after losing running back Lamar Miller to a torn ACL last week, they’ll take all the good news they can get.

Of course, don’t ask coach Bill O’Brien about any of their conditions, it seems to make him angry (at least until the team editors get ahold of the transcript).