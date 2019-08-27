Vikings cut Bene Benwikere, Jordan Taylor

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said recently that the team’s reserve receivers needed to “get their rear ends going” ahead of the cut to 53 players this weekend.

Jordan Taylor‘s rear end apparently didn’t respond as Zimmer was hoping. The Vikings announced Taylor’s release on Tuesday morning.

Taylor signed with the Vikings in April after spending the last four years with the Broncos. He caught three passes for 24 yards during the preseason. His departure leaves Dillon Mitchell, Olabisi Johnson, Brandon Zylstra, Laquon Treadwell, Jeff Badet, Davion Davis, and Alexander Hollins looking for spots behind Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Chad Beebe.

The Vikings also announced that they’ve released cornerback Bene Benwikere. The move comes a day after the Vikings activated cornerback Mike Hughes from the physically unable to perform list.