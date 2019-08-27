Vikings cut Bene Benwikere, Jordan Taylor

Posted by Josh Alper on August 27, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said recently that the team’s reserve receivers needed to “get their rear ends going” ahead of the cut to 53 players this weekend.

Jordan Taylor‘s rear end apparently didn’t respond as Zimmer was hoping. The Vikings announced Taylor’s release on Tuesday morning.

Taylor signed with the Vikings in April after spending the last four years with the Broncos. He caught three passes for 24 yards during the preseason. His departure leaves Dillon Mitchell, Olabisi Johnson, Brandon Zylstra, Laquon Treadwell, Jeff Badet, Davion Davis, and Alexander Hollins looking for spots behind Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Chad Beebe.

The Vikings also announced that they’ve released cornerback Bene Benwikere. The move comes a day after the Vikings activated cornerback Mike Hughes from the physically unable to perform list.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Vikings cut Bene Benwikere, Jordan Taylor

  1. Jordan Taylor was kind of a favorite to make the team before camp because he had played for Kubiak before, but he never distinguished himself in practice or preseason games. I think it’s pretty clear that Johnson and Zylstra will be the fourth and fifth wide receivers.

  2. Taylor’s multiple drops doomed him. He’s still better than Bebe. IF you want Bebe to be # 3, what happens if Thielan & Diggs go down. Your #1 option is a 5’8 wuss. Are you kidding me ! What if it’s just Diggs. Thielan on one side, Bege on the other. LMAO. Zim if you do this. You’re gone. Maybe not a bad thing though because Kubiak will win a SB as the Vikings HC. Zim I don’t think so anymore.

    From making piss poor decisions such as having Bebe be #3 to his insistence on using his archaic defensive scheme that relies on pressure from the D-line & the CB’s to play man/man. If the Vikings played zone vs the Eagles then the purple could have very well represented the NFC instead of phi that year. To his propensity to play DC instead of HC.

    I’m telling you, this is Zim’s last hurrah with the Vikings. Trader Rick’s too because he built this team. Should’ve been let go trading a #1 for Bradford instead of sticking with Sean Hill.

    It’s Super Bowl or bust. This offense though. If everyone stays healthy. Can make the SB. They need a bigger, stronger # 3 than Bebe though. That’s just a fact.

  4. The Vikings if they are smart, should contact the Colts about trading Reiff for their LT & also about acquiring TY Hilton.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!