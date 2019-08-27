Ziggy Ansah practices for first time as a Seahawk

Getty Images

The Seahawks knew when they signed Ezekiel Ansah in May that he wouldn’t be immediately available, as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

Then it was a groin pull.

Now, he’s finally on the field.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News-Tribune, the veteran pass-rusher practiced for the first time since joining the team today.

Their hope has always been that he’d be ready for the start of the regular season, and they need that projection to come to fruition.

Along with dealing Frank Clark to the Chiefs and using a first-round pick on L.J. Collier, the Seahawks have rebuilt their defensive front this offseason. And while injuries limited him to 4.0 sacks last year with the Lions, they’re banking on him returning to his odd-year form (12.0 sacks in 2017 and 14.5 in 2015).