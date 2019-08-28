Baker Mayfield disappointed Kareem Hunt not allowed at facility during suspension

AP

Running back Kareem Hunt will bid farewell to the Browns by 4 p.m. ET Saturday when his eight-game suspension begins. The NFL will not allow him inside the team facility until his punishment ends in early November.

“It hurts him not to be around there because if you can be around your teammates, that can help you keep a positive attitude, and that definitely helps,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “So that’s tough to hear.”

The Browns had petitioned NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to allow the 2017 rushing champion to remain around his teammates during his suspension for structure and support.

It would have set a precedent, though, as only players suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy are allowed at team facilities during their suspensions. That’s why receiver Antonio Callaway is allowed inside the building in Berea, Ohio, while serving his four-game suspension.

Hunt, 24, has practiced and played in the preseason. He is expected to play in Thursday’s preseason finale, too.