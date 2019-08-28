Bills sign Steven Hauschka to two-year extension

Getty Images

The relationship between the Bills and Steven Hauschka won’t be ending anytime soon.

According to multiple reports, Hauschka has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the team. No financial terms have been disclosed.

Hauschka is set make $2.25 million in salary and bonuses during the 2019 season, which is his third as a member of the Bills. He made 51-of-61 field goals and 54-of-55 extra points during his first two years in Buffalo.

Hauschka also spent six years with the Seahawks and shorter stints with the Ravens and Broncos before joining the Bills. He’s made 86.4 percent of his field goals over the course of his career.

The Bills also have Chase McLaughlin on the 90-man roster, but it’s safe to say he’ll be one of the cuts made to get to the 53-man limit by Saturday afternoon.