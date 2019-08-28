Bills waive De’Ondre Wesley, place Mike Love on IR

Getty Images

The Bills have until Saturday afternoon to drop down to 53 players, but they opened up a pair of roster spots on Wednesday.

Per an announcement from the team, offensive lineman De'Ondre Wesley has been waived with an injury designation and defensive lineman Mike Love has been placed on injured reserve.

Love injured his pectoral muscle in last week’s game against the Lions, which ended his bid for a spot in the defensive line rotation. Love made five tackles in three appearances with the team last season.

Wesley played in the first two preseason games, but has been out of action with a knee injury. He’s spent time with the Bills the last two seasons, but last played in a regular season game while with the Ravens during the 2015 season.