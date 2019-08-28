Brock Oweiler visits Colts

Getty Images

The Colts know they’re going to need more quarterbacks, so they’re doing what they can to take a look at the ones available before final cuts.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Colts brought Brock Osweiler in for a visit yesterday.

Osweiler’s lived one of the more interesting football lives lately, as he was drafted by the Broncos to be the heir to Peyton Manning, signed by the Texans to be the last piece they were missing, given away to the Browns even though they didn’t want him but because they had the cap room to absorb him, and then returning to Denver without all the money or expectations. He washed ashore in Miami last year, and wasn’t awful or anything.

The Colts have to find at least one, since their current depth chart consists of Jacoby Brissett, Chad Kelly, and Phillip Walker, and Kelly is suspended for the first two games.

If nothing else, he could spark another surge of refund requests, from fans salty about the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck. And Matt Overton suddenly got very nervous, and doesn’t know why.