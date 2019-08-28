Capt. Andrew Luck pens a farewell message

AP

Andrew Luck said farewell to the NFL on Saturday night and the impact of that decision has led to another goodbye.

As some 543,000 followers and countless others who have seen retweets find their way into their Twitter accounts are aware, a parodist who named himself Capt. Andrew Luck has posted on the quarterback’s career since 2015. The account used the bearded Luck’s resemblance to a Civil War soldier as a jumping off point for humorous posts in the form of letters to his dearest mother from the battlefield.

Capt. Andrew Luck made one post on Sunday after Luck’s retirement — “The quill has never felt more heavy. I have made the decision to holster my sidearm permanently. I shall battle no more.” — and said a longer farewell in a letter posted to SI.com on Wednesday.

“Oh, the times we had out on our campaigns through the years. I feel as though I was just a youth who hardly had two neckbeard whiskers to rub together when I first unholstered my sidearm. How we have all grown one hard-fought battle after another. From that frozen tundra to face the Horned Barbarians (I recall sleeping in a deer carcass to keep warm) to combating those painted Pirate Ruffians in their land without light. Then there were the Steel Men, who battled in a Pitt. And who could forget the orange Horsemen? Good thing we packed extra air since their land had so little.

Of course, we were hoodwinked by the deserter, McDaniels. But, that was serendipitous as it led to the appointment of the esteemed Gen. Reich. . . . Finally, I would be remiss if I did not tell you serving along each and every one of you was a joy and honor. We lost battles. We won battles. But we did it all together: one mighty unit.”

Jacoby Brissett will take over for Luck in Indianapolis, but there’s no telling who might be promoted to fill the void that Luck’s retirement has left in cyberspace.