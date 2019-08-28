Cowboys won’t close door on talks with Dak, Amari once season begins

Getty Images

Dak Prescott‘s Faith Fight Finish Foundation brought Cowboys executives together with the quarterback’s agent, Todd France, on Sunday night.

“Yeah, we talked about generalities, but there were no details discussed,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday. “I’ve got a lot of respect for all of these guys. They’re trying to do their job, and we’re trying to do our job, and we’re trying out a way for both of us to get our job done.”

The Cowboys have negotiated with France about a long-term extension for Prescott.

With Ezekiel Elliott holding out and Prescott in camp, most of the focus has been on the star running back. But the Cowboys haven’t forgotten their star quarterback.

They are hopeful of getting deals done with Elliott, Prescott and Amari Cooper, and it actually makes sense that the quarterback signs first.

Unlike some teams, the Cowboys don’t close the door on negotiations once the season begins. Thus, they don’t face a Sept. 8 deadline for getting extensions completed for Prescott and/or Cooper.

“Oh, yeah, we’re open for business,” Jones said. “We don’t put any deadlines on anything.

“[And] no one has informed me that they’re not going to either visit or not visit [after next week].”