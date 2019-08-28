Dan Quinn on Blair Walsh: Be careful looking at one thing from practice

Getty Images

The Falcons signed Blair Walsh last weekend to compete with Giorgio Tavecchio for the kicking job after Tavecchio failed to impress this summer.

Tavecchio has made 4-of-8 field goal attempts during the preseason, but Walsh wasn’t much better while kicking in practice conditions on Tuesday. Walsh made 5-of-9 attempts during a portion of practice open to the media, which led to questions for head coach Dan Quinn about the new kicker.

Quinn said he was better during a session closed to reporters on Monday, but cautioned against making too much of any one practice in general.

“I’d be careful looking into that,” Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s a dangerous subject to go through because yesterday we had some and today. I’ll go back and look through, but I would say be careful at looking at one thing from practice. We don’t usually give out stats. That’s a dangerous subject.”

Walsh and Tavecchio are both expected to play on Thursday night and the Falcons will then make cuts to get to the 53-man limit by Saturday afternoon. Other teams will do the same and it’s possible that Atlanta’s Week One kicker is currently on a different roster.