Seahawks rookie receiver DK Metcalf remains day to day as he returns from knee surgery Aug. 20.

Seattle continues to express optimism as Metcalf rehabs, hoping for quick recovery. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll stopped short of guaranteeing Metcalf’s return for the season opener.

“Let’s just wait and see how he does,” Carroll said Wednesday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I want to and he wants to. He’s referred to himself as Wolverine, like he’s going to bounce back, and so maybe he can pull that off. He’s running today. Right now he’s out there on the turf doing it, so we’ll see what happens. It’s really just an assessment every day. He really feels pretty comfortable right now. He doesn’t have any swelling and all that, so he doesn’t have the hindrance that could have shown up. So it just depends on how he tolerates it.”

Veteran receiver David Moore will not play in the season opener as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. So the Seahawks could use a healthy Metcalf as they attempt to replace Doug Baldwin.

Metcalf, a second-round choice, played 26 snaps in the preseason opener and made one catch for 8 yards. He missed the past two preseason games and won’t play Thursday.