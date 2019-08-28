Eagles place Charles Johnson on injured reserve

Getty Images

Wide receiver Charles Johnson won’t be making the jump from the Alliance of American Football to the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

The Eagles placed Johnson on injured reserve on Wednesday, which ends his bid for a spot in the receiving corps and closes the door on a return to the team during the regular season.

Johnson hurt his ankle and did not play against the Titans last week. He had three catches for 23 yards in the preseason.

Johnson caught 60 passes for 834 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons with the Vikings, but has not appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2016. His 45 catches for 687 yards and five touchdowns with Orlando’s AAF team helped open the door for another shot.

If Johnson’s injury isn’t a long-term issue, he could be released with an injury settlement and look for work with another team.