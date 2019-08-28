Eagles sign OL Riley Mayfield

Getty Images

Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata has been on the field a lot this preseason as the Eagles have been playing without right tackle Lane Johnson, but Mailata has been dealing with a back injury in recent days and a roster move on Wednesday suggests he won’t be playing against the Jets on Friday night.

The agent for undrafted rookie offensive lineman Riley Mayfield announced that his client has signed with the Eagles.

Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers after trying out at their rookie minicamp this spring, but was waived early in training camp. He started 27 games at right tackle for North Texas over the last two seasons.

Mayfield will likely find himself unemployed again when the Eagles drop to 53 players this weekend, but a good showing in his cameo could lead to practice squad consideration in Philly.