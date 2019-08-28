Everything you need to know about replay review of pass interference, from Al Riveron

Getty Images

Starting next Thursday, the NFL will enter a new frontier of replay review, with the process for the first time applicable to subjective determinations made via the real-time judgment of game officials. Fans need to be ready for this new reality.

To help our audience get ready for this new reality, the NFL made senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron available for a 15-minute conversation that focuses exclusively on the new replay procedures. The interview was included in the latest episode of #PFTPM, and it also appears in the video accompanying this post.

I tried to ask questions aimed at eliciting information that will help us all understand how the new procedure will work, and how it could affect the manner in which games unfold. Listen to it carefully. If you have any lingering questions or confusion, post it in the comments. I’ll give the question a look, and I’ll try to answer them or, if I can’t, to get the information necessary to provide the answers you need.