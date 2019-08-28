Ex-NFL defensive lineman Junior Siavii facing federal gun charges

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive lineman Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii has been charged with federal firearms possession after an arrest Saturday in Independence, Missouri.

According to KCTV 5 News, police approached Siavill after a witness identified him as the driver of a stolen 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport. Siavii allegedly disregarded commands and was tasered by officers. In trying to subdue Siavii, a handgun fell to the ground and was removed from the incident location by officials.

Siavii was tasered a second time without success before he was restrained by his neck until he briefly became unconscious. Upon regaining his consciousness, Siavii again tried to resist despite being handcuffed.

A search of Siavii’s backpack revealed ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. It was the third time Siavii has been arrested in the last five months in similar events involving guns and drugs.

He has been charged with three counts of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms.

Siavii played parts of four seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. He was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2004 NFL Draft.