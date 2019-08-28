Greg Olsen: Everyone needs to relax about Panthers offense

Getty Images

When the Packers offense was struggling early in the 2014 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that people panicked about it needed to “R-E-L-A-X.”

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen likes the message even if he opted against repeating the spelling lesson on Tuesday. Olsen addressed those who feel the Panthers offense hasn’t shown much through three preseason games and told them to keep the big picture in mind before drawing any conclusions about how things are going to be this season.

“Everyone needs to relax a little bit,” Olsen said, via the team’s website. “People are jumping off the bandwagon before we’ve even pulled out of town. Anyone who has watched our group when everybody is out there knows what we were doing in the preseason is not really a great representation of our personnel and what we do with that personnel. I think Christian McCaffrey has touched the ball once? Maybe twice?”

McCaffrey has touched the ball four times, but he’s only played in one of the three games the Panthers have played and that’s obviously going to change come the regular season.

A more serious reason for concern would be the foot injury that quarterback Cam Newton picked up in his lone preseason outing. Head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday that there’s no doubt Newton will play in the opener, however, and that game will be a truer test of how things are coming together for the Panthers this year.