Jadeveon Clowney willing to miss regular-season games

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney planned to report to work this week . . . until he learned the Texans planned to trade him. Now, the Texans pass rusher is ready to take his holdout into the regular season.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports that Clowney is willing to miss regular-season games as he seeks a resolution to his contract situation.

The Texans can’t trade Clowney until he signs the franchise tender, so Clowney will retain a say over his future by not reporting.

“I know a lot of people are looking at this, saying is Jadeveon Clowney really going to punt on $1 million per week and sit out a game, two, three or whatever? Yeah, at least according to what he has told other people,” Garafolo said Wednesday.

Clowney has met with the Dolphins already but reportedly would prefer the Seahawks or the Eagles.

If the Texans intended to trade him, they should have done it during the offseason. They likely would have had more suitors and found better compensation.

Because the July 15 deadline for a long-term deal has passed, Clowney cannot sign a long-term deal this season.

If that weren’t complication enough, the Texans need Clowney’s blessing to complete a trade.