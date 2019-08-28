Jake Butt set for another knee surgery

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 28, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Broncos tight end Jake Butt‘s lingering knee issues will cause him to go under the knife again.

Butt, who has had three ACL surgeries, is now set for a “minor procedure” on his left knee, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

No matter how “minor” the procedure is, it has to be considered a major setback for a player whose knees just can’t get healthy. A 2017 fifth-round draft pick, Butt has played in just three games in his first two years in the NFL.

It’s unclear whether the Broncos will use a roster spot on Butt, but one possibility could be keeping him on the initial 53-player roster and then placing him on injured reserve, which would allow him to return after eight weeks.