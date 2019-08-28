Jake Butt set for another knee surgery

Getty Images

Broncos tight end Jake Butt‘s lingering knee issues will cause him to go under the knife again.

Butt, who has had three ACL surgeries, is now set for a “minor procedure” on his left knee, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

No matter how “minor” the procedure is, it has to be considered a major setback for a player whose knees just can’t get healthy. A 2017 fifth-round draft pick, Butt has played in just three games in his first two years in the NFL.

It’s unclear whether the Broncos will use a roster spot on Butt, but one possibility could be keeping him on the initial 53-player roster and then placing him on injured reserve, which would allow him to return after eight weeks.