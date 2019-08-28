Jalen Ramsey will travel with Tyreek Hill in Week One

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has never been shy about sharing his opinion about opposing players and one of his targets last year was Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Before the two teams played in October, Hill said he hoped Ramsey would press him because Ramsey was the “top dog” among NFL cornerbacks. Ramsey responded by saying that Hill would get what he wanted and called Hill a Pro Bowl return specialist by way of saying “it’s not a wide receiver vs. corner matchup.”

Hill had four catches for 61 yards while being targeted seven times in a 30-14 Chiefs win and the two players will get a chance to face off again a week from Sunday. Defensive coordinator Todd Wash said Wednesday, via multiple reporters, that Ramsey will travel around the field with Hill in Week One when the Chiefs visit Jacksonville.

We’ll see if there’s any more verbal sparring next week ahead of what should be one of the more entertaining 1-on-1 matchups of the opening weekend of the NFL season.