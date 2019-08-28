Jerry Jones: We want Zeke fresh for the playoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 28, 2019, 10:02 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones hinted that he won’t be too upset about it if running back Ezekiel Elliott continues his holdout into the start of the regular season.

Jones said this morning on 105.3 The Fan that he wants Elliott to be fresh late in the season.

“We’ve got a marathon here. We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs,” Jones said. “We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”

Jones said there is nothing new to report on the negotiations with Elliott, who is holding out in search of a new contract. And he indicated that starting the season without any given player is something the Cowboys think they can withstand.

“We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract,” Jones said.

Elliott is set to make $3.85 million in base salary this season and would lose $227,000 a week if he holds out into the regular season. Jones may figure that Elliott would change his mind about his holdout if he started losing nearly a quarter of a million dollars a week, and that Elliott will be there in plenty of time for the Cowboys to have him during the home stretch.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

35 responses to “Jerry Jones: We want Zeke fresh for the playoffs

  2. Atta boy Jerry! Make a comment like Jimmy used to. Cause we WILL be in the playoffs! DEEP in the playoffs!

  4. Ah Jerrah, you’re a genius. All part of the strategy. Playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers.

  6. I would have to give up cable TV if I were losing 227,000 a week. Maybe some other things too.

  8. I’m sure Elliot will be in tip-top shape so when he gets back he won’t pull a hammy or have another injury associated with NOT being in football shape. His season is over and it has’nt even started yet.

  9. That’s some bold thinking right there. One extra loss can mean the difference in a season if its the one that affects home field advantage. They have an easy first 3 games on paper but it wouldnt be impossible for them to drop a close one that they likely would have won with zeke and wind up 2-1 instead of 3-0.

  12. Jerry folds like a cheap suit and gives a record setting contract to Lawrence months ago but refuses to do the same for his team’s best player?

    Luckily the Cowboys play 3 of the worst teams in the league at the start of the season so Jerry has some breathing room but even he knows, no Zeke, no playoffs.

    This has been a whole lot more interesting than i thought it would be.

  16. He will be ready for the playoffs when you pay him 17 APY over 5 years.

    That or maybe the 2021 Playoffs when you call his bluff.

    But you still need to pat Dak 40 APY over 5 years and make him the highest paid QB

    I like the rest of the NFC East Odds of beating you the next 5 years.

  18. He is assuming that his team will win enough games without Ziggy to even get into the playoffs. he is taking the playoffs for granted. He probably did not remember missing the playoffs in 2017, when Ziggy was suspended for a few games by the league and Dallas missed the playoffs with a 9-7 record.

  19. god jerry SHUT UP.

    you know why you haven’t won in 20+ years?! Your ego got in the way. Sure, Barry Switzer won a title, but even Marc Trestman or Hue Jackson. well, maybe not hue, but most coaches would’ve won with that roster.

    Eventually, players with brains will say the hell with this guy and leave. Your brand makes enough money to save your stupidity, otherwise you would be nothing more than an a rich guy.

  20. Zeke would be smart to sit out —the money at risk due to injury is greater than $227000 per week. Jerry is assuming that they do not need Zeke’s weekly contributions in order to make the playoffs this year. Atlanta/Carolina/Rams/Saints/Bears/Vikings/Green Bay/Dallas/and maybe a surprise team– 4 teams will win the division and 2 will be wild cards. Jerry might want to think again.

  24. Jerry wants elliot fresh for the playoffs that’s great. I find that statement at odds with wanting an 18 game regular season.

  26. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 10:14 am
    I’m sure Elliot will be in tip-top shape so when he gets back he won’t pull a hammy or have another injury associated with NOT being in football shape. His season is over and it has’nt even started yet.
    ——————————————————————————————–
    Do you know what football shape means? You also know that pulling hammies has more to do with hydration, right?

  32. The Cowboys of today are different than the Romo Cowboys.They still have the powerful offensive line, but they’re also very youthful (one of, if not still the youngest team in the league), and they have an emerging defense. Tony Pollard, like DeMarco Murray and Zeke, has shown the limited skill necessary to run through the gateways created by that offensive line. The difference also, is that Pollard has had a full offseason of expectation to start. Unlike scenarios where Zeke is suddenly hurt, and the team is caught with their pants down. This is why it will be different. In fact, at this point, I’d be cautious playing Zeke week one even if he came back today. He’s missed training camp, and theres no real way to know what condition he’s actually in. Combine with the fact that the Cowboys have a new offense, he will not be up to speed in time for week 1. But Jerry is right. They need him most down the stretch, which is when he’s most likely to show up as well, least he forfeit a credit year of eligibility. Unlike Pittsburgh with Bell, Zeke is not a pending free agent, and setting out a full year does him zero benefit.

  33. Jerry and Stephen want to be the Patriots, but don’t realize that Kraft not sticking his head in front of a microphone every other day is part of the reason the Patriots are the Patriots.

  34. So they’re already willing to make Elliott the 2nd-highest-paid RB in the NFL with 2 years still left on his contract, with multiple off-field trouble incidents each offseason that have already cost him playing time…

    ..and he can’t even bother to show up for work?

    Not feeling sorry for this guy at all. He has about a 100% chance of getting a great contract next year even if he just plays out this year of his contract with no changes. Despite being trouble off the field, and despite pretty much the whole league and fanbase knowing that Gurley-sized contracts are dumb to offer RBs, they’re offering him a great contract right now.

    And some people have the nerve to paint this guy as a victim.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!