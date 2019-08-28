Jerry Jones: We want Zeke fresh for the playoffs

Getty Images

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones hinted that he won’t be too upset about it if running back Ezekiel Elliott continues his holdout into the start of the regular season.

Jones said this morning on 105.3 The Fan that he wants Elliott to be fresh late in the season.

“We’ve got a marathon here. We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs,” Jones said. “We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”

Jones said there is nothing new to report on the negotiations with Elliott, who is holding out in search of a new contract. And he indicated that starting the season without any given player is something the Cowboys think they can withstand.

“We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract,” Jones said.

Elliott is set to make $3.85 million in base salary this season and would lose $227,000 a week if he holds out into the regular season. Jones may figure that Elliott would change his mind about his holdout if he started losing nearly a quarter of a million dollars a week, and that Elliott will be there in plenty of time for the Cowboys to have him during the home stretch.