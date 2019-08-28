Jets trade for Nate Hairston

Getty Images

The Jets came into this week hoping to improve their cornerback group and they made a move intended to do that on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has traded a sixth-round pick to the Colts in exchange for Nate Hairston. Jets assistant General Manager Rex Hogan worked for the Colts the last two years, which may have helped pave the way for the deal.

Hairston was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Indy and started 11 of the 27 games he played over the last two seasons. He has 65 tackles, two sacks and an interception over those appearances.

Trumaine Johnson entered camp as the top cornerback for the Jets, but he’s been laid up by a hamstring injury. Darryl Roberts, Brian Poole, Kyron Brown, Parry Nickerson, Arthur Maulet, Alex Brown and Tevaughn Campbell are also on hand.