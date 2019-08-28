Jim Irsay: I don’t guess we’re better, I know we are

Getty Images

Andrew Luck‘s retirement has been the biggest story around the Colts since the quarterback announced his plans on Saturday, but the team tried to turn attention back toward the season to come on Wednesday.

The team hosted their annual kickoff luncheon and the theme of comments from team owner Jim Irsay, General Manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and others was that it was time to move forward. Ballard said the Colts have a good team and there will be “no excuses” if they fail to live up to their potential.

Irsay made it clear that he believes that potential is very high regardless of who won’t be in the lineup against the Chargers in Week One.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to see this football team, because I don’t guess that we’re better — I know that we are better,” Irsay said. “These things are real from guys that absolutely have proven themselves to be great football players. And I know it’s about our team, not about any one individual. . . . That’s what happens when you have belief, when you have conviction, when you trust the next man up, when you have no explanations or excuses, when you demand excellence from everyone.”

The Colts opened last season 1-5 before winning nine of their last 10 games to advance to the postseason. They won a game in Houston in the playoffs and topping those results in the wake of Luck’s retirement would make for quite a story in Indianapolis.