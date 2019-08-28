Joe Haden on Steelers extension: “Time is ticking”

Getty Images

In late July, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was optimistic about his chances at a contract extension.

Now that we’re almost out of August, he’s not as sure.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the veteran cornerback is aware the Steelers do not negotiate contracts once the season starts, and can see a calendar to know that’s next week.

“We’re still working,” Haden said. “It’s been a long process. I’m still optimistic, still hoping that everything goes down, but time is ticking. We’ve got a couple days, and we’ll figure it out.”

Haden’s entering the final year of the three-year contract he signed with the Steelers in 2017, and is scheduled to count $11.9 million against the salary cap.

He hasn’t played this preseason because of an ankle injury, but he returned to practice this week.

Now the real work begins, with a deadline in sight.