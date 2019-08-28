Kentavius Street likely headed to injured reserve following knee surgery

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers used a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to take North Carolina State defensive end Kentavius Street despite a torn ACL sustained in a pre-draft visit with the New York Giants.

While the team understood Street would almost certainly miss his rookie year with the team, they didn’t intend on him missing his first two seasons due to injuries. However, it appears that’s exactly what is about to happen.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area, Street with arthroscopic surgery on his knee on Friday with placement on the injured reserve list likely to follow.

“We haven’t decided that for sure, but it’s definitely the most likely,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Street would only be eligible to return later in the season should the 49ers keep him on the active roster through the initial round of roster cuts before moving him to injured reserve. It currently appears as though the 49ers are unwilling to go through those roster gymnastics to preserve that possibility.

Street spent all of last year on the non-football injury list while recovering from the ACL tear. He returned to practice late in the year but was not added to the active roster before the end of his allotted practice time.

Street appeared in the first two preseason games for San Francisco, recording four tackles in each game and adding 1.5 sacks against the Denver Broncos.