Lions sign James Williams

Getty Images

The Lions made an addition to their backfield a day before their final preseason game of the summer.

The team announced the signing of running back James Williams on Wednesday. The Lions will play the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday.

Williams left Washington State with eligibility remaining in order to enter this year’s draft, but was left to sign with the Chiefs after being passed over in April. Williams was waived in June and landed with the Colts for a couple of days earlier this month.

The move to sign Williams comes a day after the Lions released Zach Zenner, which leaves them with Kerryon Johnson, C.J. Anderson and Ty Johnson on track to be the running backs on the 53-man roster.