Looking at the best defenses for 2019

Modern-day football is all about offense. But defense still wins championships, or so they say.

Actually, “they” don’t need to say it. New England’s suffocating defense won Super Bowl LIII by holding the Rams to only three points.

On Tuesday, “we” drafted the best defenses heading into the 2019 season during PFT Live. It will be their job to ensure that NFL’s 100th season will entail teams scoring total points far closer to zero than to three digits. And the defenses spotlighted in the attached video could indeed make it much harder for offenses to flourish.

