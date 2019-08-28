Matt Moore went from coaching at high school to Chiefs

Getty Images

Matt Moore didn’t play in the NFL last year, and he was busy last week working with quarterbacks at Hart High in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Then he got the chance to replace Chad Henne again.

Of course, the last time was 2011, but here he is, backing up Patrick Mahomes and one of the league’s top offenses.

“I knew after sitting out last year, it was great, but this training camp kind of rolled around and the juices started flowing a little bit,” Moore said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “I really didn’t expect a call. Sure, there’s some thoughts that this may never happen. And then when it happens, you’re like, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ It’s kind of that simple.”

The 35-year-old Moore actually worked out for the Chiefs a year ago, when they decided to sign Henne instead. But when Henne suffered a broken ankle which needed surgery to repair, the Chiefs made a quick call to a known commodity. It was also a callback to 2011 with the Dolphins, when Henne suffered a shoulder injury and was replaced in the starting lineup by Moore.

“To me it was a toss-up,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I liked both the guys. . . . I would’ve taken either guy. It’s just how it worked out.”

Moore won’t play in the final preseason game, but he is crash-coursing the offense so he’ll be ready by the regular season.

“The learning curve, it’s going to be fast,” he said. “Shoot, the regular season is right around the corner, so it’s got to be pretty firm, and I’ve got to get with it pretty quick.”

Moore spent Tuesday’s practice working with the first offense, which was serving scout-team duties for the second defense. The Chiefs are going to let Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton play a half each Thursday, letting them compete for a practice squad gig.