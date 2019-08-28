More knee trouble for Jerick McKinnon after return to practice

Getty Images

49ers running back Jerick McKinnon‘s first return to the practice field after last year’s torn ACL was followed by a long layoff and a platelet rich plasma injection intended to help him make a lasting return to action.

McKinnon was out for over two weeks after that and was back on the field Tuesday. Unfortunately, being back at practice did not go well for him.

General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR Wednesday that McKinnon suffered a setback during Tuesday’s practice. Lynch said it was “not encouraging” and that the team would have a fuller picture of McKinnon’s outlook in a short time.

We’ll see what that picture looks like, but it seems likely that McKinnon is going to be headed to injured reserve as he continues to try to get his knee back to health. The question is whether it will be a season-ending move or if he’ll be given a chance to return to action later this year.