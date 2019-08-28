NFL: Kareem Hunt can’t come to Browns facility during suspension

Getty Images

After the NFL suspended running back Kareem Hunt for eight games in March, the Browns said they hoped the league would allow Hunt to come to the team’s facility so they could continue to have contact with him during the ban.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said a short time later that he “left open the door that maybe for a portion of the suspension” Hunt would be able to have access to the facility. That door closed on Wednesday, however.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that Hunt will not be able to come to the Browns facility until his suspension is over. The suspension goes into effect on Sunday and Hunt will be allowed back after the Browns play the Broncos on November 3.

McCarthy also said that wide receiver Antonio Callaway will be able to attend meetings and other team functions while serving his four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.