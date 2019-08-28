Now with the Lions, Mike Daniels is glad the Packers cut him

Getty Images

Mike Daniels spent most of the offseason rehabbing after a foot injury ended his 2018 season early. And just when he got healthy, the Packers sent him packing. Which he’s OK with.

In fact, Daniels says he thinks Detroit is such a perfect place for him that he’s now glad Green Bay got rid of him.

“You come into the NFL, you work so hard,” Daniels said, via MLive.com. “You just give everything you’ve got every single day. You walk into that building and say, ‘They’re not going to cut me. I’m not going to get cut. I’m not going to get released. I’m going to make it hard for them.’ So when it happened, and then I saw I had an opportunity to play for the Lions, I said, ‘Man, I’m glad I got cut.’ I’m really excited to be here. Really excited to be here.”

The Lions believe they’ve significantly improved their defensive front this offseason, with the addition of Daniels and Trey Flowers. Detroit may be glad Green Bay cut Daniels, too.