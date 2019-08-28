Packers trade Reggie Gilbert to Titans

Getty Images

The Packers are trading linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Titans for a seventh-round draft choice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gilbert is recovering from a knee injury but is hopeful of being ready to play in the season opener.

Gilbert, 26, played all 16 games last season. His 486 snaps on defense were 45.7 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He also played 226 snaps on special teams.

He made 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season.

Gilbert made his NFL debut in 2017, appearing in two games.