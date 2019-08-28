Panthers place Destiny Vaeao on IR, sign Andrew DePaola

Getty Images

The Panthers placed defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao on injured reserve Wednesday.

Vaeao, 25, signed with the Panthers in April, but now he has a quadriceps injury.

He spent time with the Eagles and Jets last season. He played six games for Philadelphia, with three starts, and made two tackles and a sack.

Vaeao appeared in 27 games for the Eagles during his first two NFL seasons and had 25 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

The Panthers signed long snapper Andrew DePaola to take Vaeao’s place on the roster. DePaola will fill in for snapper J.J. Jansen on Thursday night.

Jansen has an injury to his left hand.

DePaola is a veteran who has played for three different teams since 2014, most recently with the Raiders. He played the 2018 season opener before a season-ending knee injury.

Carolina also reached injury settlements with guard Norman Price and linebacker Jonathan Celestin, who both were on injured reserve.