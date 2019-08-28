Report: 2020 first-round prospect Dylan Moses tore his ACL

Getty Images

The 2019 NFL season hasn’t started yet, but scouting for the 2020 draft has gotten underway and players have been pegged as potential first-round picks.

Like some of his teammates, Alabama junior linebacker Dylan Moses is one of those players. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award last year and was selected as a preseason All-American this year, but the 2020 outlook for Moses looks much different on Wednesday.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports that Moses tore his ACL during Tuesday night’s practice. There’s been no word from the school yet, but head coach Nick Saban is expected to speak to the media on Wednesday.

That will leave Moses with months of rehab before he’ll make a decision about returning to school for another year or entering the NFL in hopes that his past efforts are enough to convince an NFL team to make him a high pick.

Moses had 86 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Crimson Tide last year.