Report: Cowboys have a habit of circumventing agents

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT
America’s Team apparently has no problem with the concept of violating America’s labor laws.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media (which is a gutsy move for him since the Cowboys partially own the outlet), an unnamed agent said that the Cowboys have a reputation for trying to circumvent agents in order to deal directly with players.

Make no mistake about it: Dealing directly with players who are represented by agents violates the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and it violates applicable federal labor laws.

“He said that team is notorious for trying to go around the agent, going right to the player and getting the player to believe, hey, it’s better to be a Dallas Cowboy and take [less] money and be here,” Garafolo said of the unnamed agent, who has dealt with the Cowboys in the past. “He said in this case the difference is [Ezekiel Elliott] and even Dak [Prescott] and Amari Cooper, they’re not buying it. They’re actually listening to their representation. So he feels like maybe Jerry Jones is starting to get a little frustrated, because some of his old tricks aren’t working in this case. And certainly you can’t get that access as long as Ezekiel Elliott is not there, so I’m sure that that is part of the reason why Zeke didn’t show up in the first place, but why his camp doesn’t want him to show up, because they don’t want these mind games by Jerry and Stephen Jones to work on the player.”

Remember that quote whenever the question of whether players should represent themselves is raised by those players who love to raise it. As we’ve said many times before, owners would love nothing more than to be able to negotiate directly with all players, because that would allow the owners to pay less money to each and every player.

For some teams, it would mean putting a competitive team together while still keeping plenty of cap space, which if unused becomes raw, unadulterated, rare-guitar-and-or-piano-buying profit. For others, like the Cowboys, it means finding a way to hold a great team together and to ensure that the backups will be better than the late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents on which teams that pay market value to their core players must rely.

Having no agent becomes an invitation to be on the wrong end of a power play that ownership is well versed in executing. Indeed, the teams negotiate all the time. Most players have a maximum of two or three negotiations during their entire careers.

11 responses to “Report: Cowboys have a habit of circumventing agents

  1. Good. Agents by definition don’t give a rip about team dynamics, coaches, management or the salary cap.

    It’s natural for management to not like agents, and vice versa. I’m pretty sure the Cowboys did not invent the notion of circumventing or undermining an agent.

  2. Dallas is fine either way. They don’t have to pay Zeke. If they do he shows up and they will be in good shape. If they don’t Dallas will not be good and then it exposes Dak, who would get nowhere near 30 million on the open market, and they also get a new head coach… Either way I’m good.

  4. The owners are selfish and only care about theirs and the team’s inerests.

    Agents, on the other hand, are humanitarians doing public service work on behalf of their client, the player.

  6. Billionaires subscribing to a different set of laws than the rest of us? I’m absolutely flabbergasted.

  7. So what? Agents are lawyers and are, by definition, sketchy.
    Teams can talk to their employee any time that they want.
    I don’t see any problem with that.

  8. Salary Cap. If agent is being unreasonable and player decides to negotiate directly, what can agent do? Either shut up and take the 3 or make noise and get fired and get nothing.

  9. I get that it’s going against the CBA, but let’s not pretend that agents never screw over their own clients either.
    With the exception of the teams that are skirting the salary floor, the owners trying to get players to take less are generally trying to preserve cap space to build a team. Not to increase their own profits.

  10. why not just trade both of them. they are already in rebuilding mode and have no chance to win more than 4 games.worst secondary in a league that passes 60% of the time. see them beating the giants and redskins twice.

  11. Let’s not forget that not all agents are above board either. Some of these agents want these players to get the max because they know the larger amount will mean they get a bigger piece of that pie too.

