Report: Ravens trade Jermaine Eluemunor to Patriots

The Patriots made their second trade of the day to improve their depth in the offensive line.

They have traded for Ravens offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports. That follows a trade with the Cardinals for offensive lineman Korey Cunningham.

The Ravens made Eluemunor a fifth-round choice out of Texas A&M in 2017. He appeared in 17 games with three starts for the team.

Baltimore listed him as its starting left guard, and he started two preseason games there. He did not play in the team’s third preseason game.

He plays both guard and tackle. Of his three starts with the Ravens, one of was at left tackle and two were at right guard.