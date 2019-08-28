Rob Gronkowski reveals how bad Super Bowl injury was

Getty Images

At yesterday’s event promoting CBD products, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski admitted he was “not in a good place” because of his injuries.

But the more he talked about his leg injury in the Super Bowl, you wonder how he was able to continue at all.

Via Darren Hartwell of the NBCSportsBoston.com, Gronkowski went into detail — sometimes gruesome detail — about the quadriceps injury.

“I got done with the game, I could barely walk,” Gronkowski said. “I go to the after party, I sit down and I’m just chilling all day, like the rest of the night until 3 a.m. I try to go to bed, I slept for five minutes that night. I couldn’t even think.

“I was in tears, in my bed, after a Super Bowl victory. It didn’t make that much sense to me. And then, for four weeks, I couldn’t even sleep for more than 20 minutes a night after a Super Bowl win. And I was like, ‘Damn, this sucks.’ ”

Over the next four weeks, he was a regular in doctor’s offices.

“I had internal bleeding,” he said. “I took out 200 milliliters of blood four weeks later, and then another week later . . . I took out 500 milliliters of blood, and then I took out 300 more milliliters of blood from my quad.

“So, that’s a total of 1,000 milliliters (one liter) I took out of my quad over a four-week period after the Super Bowl. It’s not normal.”

He joked that it was “record-breaking” how much blood they took out of him, but what was clearly broken was his body, which led him to retire at 29.