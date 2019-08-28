Rob Gronkowski reveals how bad Super Bowl injury was

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 28, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
At yesterday’s event promoting CBD products, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski admitted he was “not in a good place” because of his injuries.

But the more he talked about his leg injury in the Super Bowl, you wonder how he was able to continue at all.

Via Darren Hartwell of the NBCSportsBoston.com, Gronkowski went into detail — sometimes gruesome detail — about the quadriceps injury.

“I got done with the game, I could barely walk,” Gronkowski said. “I go to the after party, I sit down and I’m just chilling all day, like the rest of the night until 3 a.m. I try to go to bed, I slept for five minutes that night. I couldn’t even think.

I was in tears, in my bed, after a Super Bowl victory. It didn’t make that much sense to me. And then, for four weeks, I couldn’t even sleep for more than 20 minutes a night after a Super Bowl win. And I was like, ‘Damn, this sucks.’ ”

Over the next four weeks, he was a regular in doctor’s offices.

“I had internal bleeding,” he said. “I took out 200 milliliters of blood four weeks later, and then another week later . . . I took out 500 milliliters of blood, and then I took out 300 more milliliters of blood from my quad.

“So, that’s a total of 1,000 milliliters (one liter) I took out of my quad over a four-week period after the Super Bowl. It’s not normal.”

He joked that it was “record-breaking” how much blood they took out of him, but what was clearly broken was his body, which led him to retire at 29.

6 responses to “Rob Gronkowski reveals how bad Super Bowl injury was

  1. Sadly this is all too commom and I expect the trend to continue. At least he has been very smart with his money and is set for life. He’s young enough and in good enough health tha he can actually enjoy it.

  3. I don’t understand Gronkowski’s mentality, he explains that his body took a beating when he played & he was not in a good place as he was suffering in pain, he could only sleep 20 minutes a night for 4 straight weeks, also he had to get all this blood drained from his quad.
    Then he goes on to say that he might come back and play after he has gone through all this hell….he’s not a very smart man.

  4. He was allowed to keep playing because they bend the rules for the patriots all the time.

    I remember that one super bowl a few Seahawks like Avril could not play with concussions but Julie Edelman was allowed to.

    Regardless, history corrected itself and Barry church took pedkowskis soul with a beauty of a hit.

  5. You made the right decision for yourself, Gronk, but thank god you were responsible enough to make this decision early in the offseason instead of waiting for a week before the season starts. As much as I loved you as a player, I don’t think I could stomache hearing people call you “courageous” over and over to cover for a grossly irresponsible last minute retirement.

  6. This.
    We need more of this kind of “gruesome” detail to understand exactly what the players go through.
    Having this stuff come out is an owners worst nightmare, and a big blow to their “more money 18 game schedule” stupidity.

