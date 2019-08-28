Robby Anderson dealing with a calf injury

Getty Images

The Jets have high hopes for quarterback Sam Darnold in his second season and any leap over what he did as a rookie would likely mean big things for wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Anderson will need to be healthy in order to reap such benefits, of course, and he’s not 100 percent at the moment. Anderson missed practice on Tuesday with a calf injury that head coach Adam Gase was asked about at his press conference.

“I don’t know if it’s a concern,” Gase said. “Anytime you have a soft tissue, it’s an unknown. That’s why its day-to-day. We’ll just keep, he’ll keep working on that and hopefully we get him back for the practices and get him a full week go when he feels good and we’re ready to roll.”

Josh Bellamy joined Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder with the first team at practice, but the Jets will be keeping their fingers crossed that Anderson is feeling better in time to face the Bills on September 8.