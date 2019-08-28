Seahawks sign Logan Tago, Will Holden

Getty Images

The Seahawks filled two open spots on their 90-player roster ahead of their preseason finale, signing defensive end Logan Tago and tackle Will Holden.

Tago, an undrafted rookie out of Washington State, took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player. He led the Cougars with 10.5 tackles for loss and had 29 tackles and three sacks as a senior, earning All-Pac-12 Conference second-team honors.

The Cardinals made Holden a fifth-round pick in 2017. He appeared in four games last season, starting one at right tackle and one at left tackle.

Holden appeared in seven games, starting five, as a rookie.

He also has spent time with the Colts, Saints and Dolphins, though all of his regular-season appearances have come with Arizona.

Holden provides depth at a position that has been hit hard by injuries, with Seattle’s top backups, Jamarco Jones and George Fant, both missing time.