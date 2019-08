Getty Images

Every team in the league has to get from 90 players to 53 by Saturday afternoon.

The Seahawks have a head start.

The team announced that defensive tackle Jay-Tee Tiuli had been waived. The undrafted rookie from Eastern Washington had played in the first three preseason games.

That move gets the Seahawks to 88 players, in case they wanted to sign two guys for Thursday’s game for some reason.