Taysom Hill says he copies everything Drew Brees does, on and off the field

Getty Images

Taysom Hill wants to be Drew Brees when he grows up.

OK, Hill is already grown up: He’s 29 years old. But the Saints’ backup quarterback, who also moonlights as a runner, receiver and special teams player, wants to be a starting quarterback some day. And toward that end, he’s following every single thing the 40-year-old Brees does, on and off the field.

“I do what Drew does,” Hill said, via NOLA.com. “You could ask anybody here. I follow him around. I’ve adopted his schedule.”

Hill knows he’s on the old side to become a starting quarterback; most players, if they haven’t become a starter by the time they’re 29, aren’t going to. But seeing Brees keep doing it a decade older than Hill has been inspiring.

“To how he studies for a game. How he prepares for a game both mentally and physically, obviously there’s something there,” Hill said. “He’s been doing it for a long time and he’s got a lot more experience than I do and I’ve tried to take advantage of all of his experience and adopt that into my routine.”

Hill has become a valuable player on the Saints, even though he’s a backup. Whether he’s ever a starter or not remains to be seen, but it won’t be for lack of a good role model.