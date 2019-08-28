Texans extend outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett

Getty Images

Brennan Scarlett has been rewarded for being in the right place at the right time.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have extended the contract of the outside linebacker, who is standing in the spot previously held by franchise-tagged pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The deal extend’s Scarlett’s deal through the 2020 season, and will pay him $3.75 million then. He’s playing this year under his $2.025 million tender as a restricted free agent.

It’s a low-risk move for a solid part of their defense, and a little insurance in case Clowney doesn’t come back (or does, and gets hurt).

Coaches praised Scarlett’s work during the offseason, at a time when they didn’t realize things were going to get weird.