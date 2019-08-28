Titans waive Cole Wick

Getty Images

The Titans waived tight end Cole Wick, the team announced Wednesday. They also waived linebacker Josh Smith with an injury designation.

Wick, 25, played five games with the 49ers in 2018 and was targeted one time.

He played six games for the Lions in 2016 and made two catches for 18 yards.

Smith took part in the Titans’ minicamp during the offseason on a tryout basis and won a spot on the 90-player roster on Aug. 16.

He grew up in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and went to college at Vanderbilt, making 61 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble during his final season with the Commodores.