Tom Brady is the most marketable player in the NFL

Getty Images

The NFL’s most marketable player is old enough to be the father of many of the league’s players.

A poll conducted by Sports Business Journal of 40 “marketing/branding execs, sports business professors and both print and on-air football media” resulted in Patriots quarterback Tom Brady being named the league’s most marketable player.

Coming in a close second was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. At a distant third was Browns receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., followed by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Rounding out the top 10 were Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The fact that Brady finished first becomes even more amazing, given the cluster of young star players in the league. It also underscores the possibility that an owner who hopes to sell tickets, suites, merchandise, etc. may become inclined to offer Brady the kind of payday he’ll never get in New England to pry him away after 2019, when his contract with the Patriots expires.

Football ultimately is business, and it would be very good business for any NFL team to do business with Tom Brady.