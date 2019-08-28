Zack Martin intends to play every game for Cowboys after preseason back injury

Getty Images

The back injury that has kept Zack Martin sidelined during training camp is seemingly no longer an issue for the Cowboys starting right guard.

Martin hasn’t been able to practice since the early stages of training camp due to a back issue that was becoming problematic. Martin had an MRI done to see the extent of the issue and no serious ailments were found. After missing two games left season due to a knee injury, Martin is vowing to play every game this year for Dallas.

“My goal is to be out there for every game this season,” Martin said, via the team’s website. “Knowing that my teammates can count on me week in and week out, I take great pride in that. That’s something that I’m working to get back to.”

Martin missed two of the team’s final three regular season games last year against Indianapolis and the New York Giants before appearing in both playoff games. He won’t play in any games this preseason as he won’t play in Thursday’s finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Martin had played in every game for Dallas during his first four seasons with the team.

Martin feels as though the rehab process as been beneficial and that he is in a much better place now than early in camp.

“I think we’ve executed the plan well and we’re putting ourselves in the best position to be out there each week,” Martin said. “I’m definitely better now than I was in Oxnard a month ago.”