AJ McCarron out of cast and throwing

Getty Images

The Texans have played without quarterback AJ McCarron this preseason because he’s had his right hand in a cast after hitting it on a helmet during a joint practice with the Packers early in training camp.

McCarron looks like he’ll be healthy enough to back up Deshaun Watson come the regular season, though.

Multiple reporters at the Texans’ game against the Rams on Thursday night noted that McCarron has the cast off his hand. He was in uniform and throwing passes during pregame warmups in Houston, but is not expected to play in the game.

Joe Webb has done the majority of the quarterbacking for the Texans in this month’s preseason games with Jordan Ta'amu also on hand since McCarron’s injury. Webb will likely be back in his special teams role come the start of the regular season as long as McCarron is well enough to play in the event Watson is out of a game.