Bengals rookie Rodney Anderson out with a knee injury

AP

When well, Rodney Anderson appears to be a special player. The fact he isn’t often well is why the Bengals were able to draft him in the sixth round.

Now, the rookie running back has another problem to worry about.

The Bengals announced that Anderson was out for the rest of the game with a right knee injury.

Anderson was just activated on Aug. 7 after tearing his ACL in the second game of his final season at Oklahoma.

That cost him most of the 2018 season. He missed 2016 with a neck injury, and 2015 with an ankle injury.

In 2017, he ran 188 times for 1,161 yards (6.2 yards per carry), and that’s enough to make him worth drafting. But staying on the field has always been another question.